EUROPE POWER-Spot prices mixed on lower German wind, French demand

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - European wholesale spot power prices were mixed on Wednesday, with German prices up on an expected drop in renewable generation, while lower demand is expected in France along with increased supply from wind turbines.

A strong day-on-day drop in wind supply is expected on Thursday for most countries in the region until late peak hours, leading to increased reliance on coal and gas power and higher forecasted power prices in Germany, Refinitiv analysts said.

Baseload delivery for Thursday in Germany TRDEBD1 was up 17.2% to 194 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0929 GMT.

The day-ahead French baseload TRFRBD1 fell 5.2% to 202 euros.

German wind power output is expected to fall to 17.2 gigawatts (GW), down 8.8 GW from the forecast for Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysts showed average wind supply in the country is expected to return to around 26 GW on Friday and rise above that level early next week.

Wind supply in France is seen up 2.4 GW to 4 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability remained unchanged on Wednesday at 77.6% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Nuclear power generation at EDF's EDF.PA French reactors in January fell by 5.3% year on year to 35.2 terawatt hours.

Daily power demand in France is seen down 1.6 GW to 64.9 GW on Thursday, while demand in Germany is likely increase 240 megawatts (MW) to 64.1 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

The German front-year baseload TRDEBYZ3 rose 1.6% to 142.25 euros/MWh.

The French year-ahead TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 156.50 euros on Tuesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 0.3% to 97.30 euros per tonne.

Gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline remained reversed on Wednesday.

Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE reported a 240 million euro ($274.22 million) first-quarter net loss, burdened mainly by struggling wind turbine unit Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC, which has become a drag on its parent following three profit warnings.

($1 = 0.8752 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Barbara Lewis)

