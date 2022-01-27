EUROPE POWER-Spot prices mixed on lower German wind, French demand

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices were mixed on Thursday as day-to-day wind power supply in Germany was forecast to fall while demand in France was also seen down with temperatures set to rise.

Wind supply is expected to remain at a high level during off peak I and thereafter drops significantly day on day, Refinitiv analysts said.

Baseload delivery for Friday in Germany TRDEBD1 gained 38.6% to 169.75 euros ($189.82) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0957 GMT.

The day-ahead French baseload TRFRBD1 fell 8.8% to 249 euros.

German wind power output is expected to drop by 10.2 gigawatts (GW) to 28.6 GW on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that daily average wind supply is seen around 24 GW on Monday and reaching a high for next week on Wednesday at near 42 GW.

Wind supply in France is seen falling 2.5 GW to 2.2 GW, the data showed.

Nuclear availability in France was unchanged at 82.5% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Daily power demand in France is set to shed 3.1 GW to 73.6 GW as temperatures are expected to rise 1.9 degrees Celsius to 4.6C, Refinitiv data showed.

Consumption in Germany is seen down 740 megawatts (MW) to 62.8 GW, the data showed.

Along the curve forward prices rose, tracking higher carbon permits.

German front-year baseload TRDEBYZ3 reached a high since Jan. 6 at 138 euros/MWh, up 2.7%.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 reached a high since Dec. 22 at 146.25 euros/MWh, up 2.3%.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 added 0.4% to 89.04 euros per tonne.

Gas flows from Germany to Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline fell on Thursday morning.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have heightened concerns about Russian gas flows, prompting the United States to assure European allies that it will help them find alternative supplies.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany will not move forward if Russia invades Ukraine.

($1 = 0.8929 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Mark Heinrich)

