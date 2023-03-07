EUROPE POWER-Spot prices mixed on German wind power plunge

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices diverged on Tuesday, with wind power output expected to fall sharply in Germany while power demand was projected to fall in France.

A sharp drop in wind power production in Germany brings a day-on-day rise in the forecast base price, Refinitiv analysts said.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for Wednesday delivery rose 28.2% to 138.50 euros ($147.71) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0914 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 plunged by 13.4% to 140.25 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to tumble by 21.1 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday to 7.6 GW while French output is projected to rise by 4.4 GW to 10.6 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 65% of available capacity. POWER/FR

A strike in France is not only affecting power supply but also demand, with real-time consumption lower than the Monday forecast, Kpler analyst Emeric de Vigan wrote on Twitter.

Power demand in Germany is projected to edge up by 360 megawatts (MW) day on day to 60.4 GW while consumption in France is expected to fall by 5.7 GW to 57.8 GW.

Front-year power prices have been trending down recently because of similar movements in the gas market as a result of stable liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply, low gas demand and healthy storage levels, said Rystad analyst Fabian Ronningen.

However, power prices aren't likely to fall below 100 euros/MWh in the first two quarters because the gas market is unlikely to fall much further and is expected to level out at the price of long-term LNG contracts, he added.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 rose 0.6% to 133 euros/MWh.

The 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded, with a bid-ask price between 145 and 151.50 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 1.3% to 94.23 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9376 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.