EUROPE POWER-Spot prices mixed in contrasting markets

FRANKFURT, June 17 (Reuters) - European prompt power was mixed on Thursday as German prices rose in response to lower wind power supply while French prices eased on the back of higher nuclear and wind power supply as well as falling demand.

German Friday baseload TRDEBD1 gained 2.7% to 81 euros ($96.73) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1015 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 lost 0.6% to 82.5 euros/MWh.

German wind power supply is forecast to drop to 7.8 gigawatts (GW) on Friday, from 10.7 GW the previous day, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French wind power production is forecast at 4.4 GW on Friday, up from 2.3 GW, while nuclear availability was up 1.4 percentage points at 68.9% of capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand was falling in both countries ahead of the weekend and with an easing of the recent heatwave, which had prompted increased use of power-intensive air conditioning.

German usage was forecast to drop 600 MW to 59.2 GW on Friday while French consumption was expected to fall by 1.7 GW to 46.8 GW.

Average temperatures in Germany are expected to fall to 25.9 degrees Celsius, from 26.4 degrees the previous day, with France cooling to 23.1 degrees from 24.2 degrees.

Curve prices were mixed in the face of weaker carbon, coal and oil.O/R

The German benchmark, Cal '22, was up 0.2% at 65.10 euros. TRDEBYZ2

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was down 0.9% at 66.70 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances shed 0.6% to 51.05 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 lost 1.2% to $81.50 a tonne.

German energy procurement company Ispex in a monthly report said that gas inventories were well down at the end of May. It was questionable whether they could be filled again by November, which it said is a factor that will underpin CO2 prices.

If gas-to-power plants are under-resourced, coal usage and CO2 permit demand will gain automatically.

($1 = 0.8374 euros)

