EUROPE POWER-Spot prices mixed as wind supply up in Germany, down in France

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - European spot power contract prices diverged on Wednesday as wind power supply was expected to rise slightly in Germany on Thursday but fall in France.

Forecasts showed low pressure pushing in over the North Sea should strengthen wind power generation as well as hydropower in northern Europe, broker Marex said in a note.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Thursday was down 3.4% to 114 euros ($113.36) a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0907 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 rose 15.7% to 243 euros/MWh.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to edge up 480 megawatts (MW) day-on-day to 23.9 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, while France's wind supply was expected to drop 5 GW to 2 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 47% of available capacity, while 2.2 GW of unplanned outages were extended to Thursday. POWER/FR

Repair works have been completed at three reactors affected by stress corrosion, nuclear operator EDF EDF.PA said on Tuesday.

The share of nuclear power in global gross electricity generation fell to the lowest in around four decades last year, an industry report showed.

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 rose by 0.5% to 426 euros/MWh, tracking rising carbon permits.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded with a bid-ask range between 518 and 535 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 5.5% to 70.57 euros a tonne.

Marex said it continued to track below average gas burn since its note in August, adding coal burn had also decreased but the net flow from Germany to France remained positive.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will impress upon EU leaders meeting this week the need for a gas price cap and to ensure any financial support measures allow fair competition.

($1 = 1.0056 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Mark Potter)

