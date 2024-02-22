EUROPE POWER-Spot prices mixed as renewables rise in Germany

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices were mixed in early trading on Thursday, as the German price fell on forecasts of more wind supply and the French price rose as cooler temperatures are expected to lead to more demand.

German baseload power for Friday TRDEBD1 was down 17.1% at 40 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) by 0849 GMT.

French baseload for the day ahead TRFRBD1 added 9.1% to 42 euros/MWh.

German wind power output was expected to rise by 3.3 gigawatts (GW) to 37.5 GW on Friday. French output, meanwhile, was projected to fall by 2.4 GW to 12.3 GW, LSEG data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany was also seen up, adding 2.9 GW on Friday to 4.7 GW.

Forecasts indicate higher exports from Germany on Friday, with the situation shifting to higher imports in the evening, LSEG analyst Marcus Eriksson said, adding that residual load was expected to be lifted in France.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 77% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Power consumption in France is forecast to add 3.8 GW to 57.6 GW on Friday as average temperatures in the country are set to drop 4.1 degrees Celsius to 7.3C, LSEG data showed.

German demand is, however, set to be 480 megawatts (MW) down to 59.2 GW.

German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 was flat at 70 euros/MWh.

French 2025 baseload TRFRBYZ5 was untraded after closing on Wednesday at 68 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 fell 0.8% to 54.14 euros a metric ton.

The power market was likely to remain under pressure from high nuclear availability and wind speeds, as well as ample hydro and solar power output, said Marcus Bokermann, head of continental power trading at Swedish utility Vattenfall.

"In such a mix, the price goes down. It is expected to remain subdued in the next few months," he told Reuters during the E-World of Energy fair in Essen.

However, if geopolitical crises worsened and escalated, the price situation could change quite quickly, he added.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

