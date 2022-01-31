EUROPE POWER-Spot prices mixed as German wind, French demand up

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Spot power prices split in wholesale trading on Monday, with wind generation forecast to gain in Germany and demand expected to rise in France, while nuclear availability in the country is lower on the day.

"In the surrounding region residual load is lifted and we expect the German price to decouple," Refinitiv analysts said.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 stood at 148 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0958 GMT, 22% lower than the price paid last Friday for Monday delivery.

The equivalent contract in France TRFRBD1 was up 2.7% at 208 euros.

German wind power is expected to jump by 13 gigawatts (GW) day on day to 37.1 GW on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed average daily wind supply in the country is expected to remain around Tuesday levels through the week except for Thursday, where supply is seen falling to around 20 GW.

Power from French wind turbines is forecast to drop by 2 GW to 9 GW on Tuesday, the data showed.

Nuclear availability in France lowered 2.4 percentage points to 81.1% of installed capacity on Monday. POWER/FR

The 900 megawatt (MW) Tricastin 3 reactor was taken offline in the early hours Monday.

The outage at the 900 MW Dampierre 1 reactor restart was extended one day to Feb. 1.

Daily power demand in Germany is expected to rise by 1.7 gigawatts (GW) to 65.4 GW on Tuesday while consumption in France is projected to rise by 1.4 GW to 70.6 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Low water levels after recent dry weather are preventing cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded on southern sections of the Rhine river in Germany and adding surcharges to the usual freight rates.

Along the curve, the German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 shed 1.5% to 142 euros/MWh.

French year-ahead power TRFRBYZ3 fell 1.3% to 153 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 lowered 0.5% to 88.81 euros a tonne.

European gas demand is expected to decline this year as continued high prices make coal more competitive for power generation, the IEA said.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin)

