EUROPE POWER-Spot prices mixed as French premium widens

FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices diverged on Thursday, with French levels widening their premium over those in neighbouring Germany on tight nuclear supply while German prices were pressured by an influx of renewable power.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for day-ahead delivery was down 19.8% at 171.50 euros ($191.07) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0805 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 24.2% to 380 euros.

Power from German wind turbines is forecast to surge by a third day on day to 29 gigawatts (GW) on Friday, while German solar power is expected to increase by 1.5 GW to 4.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability on Thursday was further reduced to 51.4% of installed capacity, down 1.5 percentage points. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is projected to ease by 500 megawatts (MW) on Friday to 59 GW and lose 1.6 GW in France to 58.3 GW.

Analysts Rystad said in a note that power prices could fall in the short term on warmer weather and more solar and wind power generation from the end of this week into the next.

Generally, the key driver for power continued to be gas prices, which remain volatile and are being driven by statements about possible supply crunches, it said.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM is looking at options for halting gas supplies to "unfriendly" countries in the row over payment for fuel in roubles, Russian media said on Thursday.

Germany has triggered an emergency plan to prepare for managing gas supplies in Europe's largest economy in an unprecedented move that could eventually result in government rationing.

Russian gas via the Yamal-Europe pipeline resumed westward flows to Germany from Poland overnight after halting briefly yesterday, operator data showed.

The German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 eased by 0.4% to 180 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after a close at 205.5 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 rose 2.2% to 80.04 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.8976 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Goodman)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.