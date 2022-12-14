EUROPE POWER-Spot prices lower on rising wind supply

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts fell on Wednesday as wind power supply is expected to rise throughout the region.

"Wind and solar output are strengthening day-on-day, both in Germany and in most of its neighboring countries," Refinitiv analysts said in an online note.

The increased renewable output more than compensates for a small increase in consumption on the back of slightly colder temperatures, they added.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Thursday shed 5.3% to 412 euros ($438.49) a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0908 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 declined 3.2% to 426 euros/MWh.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to rise by 2.8 gigawatts (GW) day on day to 10.4 GW on Thursday, while France's wind supply was expected to add 3.8 GW to 6.8 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability rose two percentage points to 70% of available capacity as the Tricastin 1 reactor returned online. Meanwhile, the restart of the Gravelines 3 reactor was moved up two days and is expected Friday. POWER/FR

The French finance minister said France is on track to get 45 nuclear reactors back on line by January, which should help the country avoid power cuts this winter.

Power consumption in Germany is seen flat at 64.4 GW on Thursday, while demand in France is set to add 1.1 GW to 71.8 GW, the data showed.

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 dipped 2% to 338 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded with a bid price of 366 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 edged up 0.3% to 88.89 euros a tonne.

Spanish anti-trust watchdog said it has opened an investigation into various energy utilities over possible anti-competitive practices.

($1 = 0.9396 euros)

