EUROPE POWER-Spot prices lower on demand, French holiday

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - European wholesale spot power prices fell on Wednesday on a forecast drop in consumption throughout the region, particularly in France which will be observing a national holiday.

German Thursday baseload TRDEBD1 was down 6.9% to 183.50 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0937 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 fell 19% to 181.50 euros.

French consumption is forecast to fall 3.8 gigawatts (GW) to 60.8 GW during the national holiday, while average temperatures in the region are seen rising 1.6 degrees Celsius to 7.8C, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Power usage in Germany is expected to edge down 50 megawatts (MW), staying around 63.5 GW on Thursday, the data showed.

German wind power supply is expected to shed 1.6 GW on Thursday to 5.6 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Levels are forecast to rise to around 10 GW Friday and about 15 GW Monday.

French nuclear power was unchanged at 71.3% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Further along the curve, the German week ahead contract TRDEBWKD1 shed 5.1% to 146 euros/MWh.

German baseload for delivery next year TRDEBYZ2 fell 2.8% to 107.70 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 121.65 euros/MWh.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances added 0.3% to 60.56 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $109.75 a tonne on Tuesday.

German utility association BDEW said national power consumption could be 561 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) in 2021, 3% up year-on-year, and gas usage 1,010 bln, up nearly 5%.

Spot bourse Epex Spot has acquired a local energy market platform to offer system operators more flexible resources to manage grid congestion.

German utility E.ON EONGn.DE detailed some hedging figures for its German nuclear power output.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Additional reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Williams)

