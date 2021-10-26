EUROPE POWER-Spot prices lower as wind supply rises

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - European wholesale spot power prices fell on Tuesday as German wind power supply was seen gaining.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 was down 24.6% at 0751 GMT at 139.50 euros ($162.35) per megawatt hour (MWh).

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 ticked down 0.9% to 211.75 euros.

German wind power supply is forecast to rise by 7.4 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday to 22.2 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French wind output is expected to shed 480 megawatts (MW) to 2.9 GW day on day, the data showed.

Power usage in Germany is expected to shed 440 MW to 62.1 GW on Wednesday, while French consumption is forecast to gain by 300 MW to 53.1 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Average temperatures in Germany are seen up 1.2 degrees Celsius to 11.1C, while temperatures in France are expected to edge down 0.1C to 12C, the data showed.

German baseload for delivery next year TRDEBYZ2 rose 1.6% to 124.50 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 135 euros/MWh on Monday.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances dipped less than 0.1% to 58.97 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $121.80 per tonne Monday.

Consultants Horvath in a sample study examined whether hundreds of active German energy distribution companies can handle gaps in their procurement when it comes to buying expensive spot supplies to deliver to their customers.

It concluded that an estimated third of operators were not properly hedged or risk-controlled.

German October export expectations fell to the worst value since February 2021.

Divisions have deepened among European Union countries ahead of an emergency meeting on their response to a spike in energy prices.

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

