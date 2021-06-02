EUROPE POWER-Spot prices lower as demand set to drop

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Thursday delivery fell on Wednesday as demand was seen dropping in Germany for the Corpus Christi holiday and wind power supply was expected to rise.

The price of over-the-counter baseload for day-ahead delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 lost 9.1% by 0830 GMT to 60.50 euros ($73.74) a megawatt-hour (MWh).

The equivalent German contract TRFRBD1 shed 2.7% to 64 euros.

Wind power supply is expected to rise in Germany by 1.8 gigawatts (GW) to 10.2 GW and French wind power is seen falling 1.4 GW to 1.1 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear power availability stayed flat at 69% of available capacity. POWER/FR

German power usage was forecast to drop by 7.4 GW to 49.1 GW on Thursday during the Corpus Christi holiday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French consumption was expected to edge up 170 MW to 44.5 GW day on day, the data showed.

Along the curve, German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 shed 0.6% to 63.50 euros/MWh, tracking lower carbon permit prices.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 65.35 euros on Tuesday.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances dropped 1.6% to 51.56 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 fell 0.7% to $81.05 per tonne.

Germany's regulator decided to allow RWE's coal burning plant Westfalen E to turn its generator into a phase shifter while requiring Uniper's Heyden 4 to spend the time up to end-Sept. 2022 in network reserve status, and only then start on the phase shifter work.

The plants won compensation payments in a tender last December to close down under national decarbonisation plans.

($1 = 0.8204 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Barbara Lewis)

