EUROPE POWER-Spot prices lifted on French strike

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts edged up on Thursday on news of a 48-hour French power sector strike lasting through Friday, while wind supply is expected to rise throughout the region.

The hardline CGT union announced on Wednesday evening that the power sector would take part in a 48-hour strike. Nuclear output was down about 100 megawatts (MW) Thursday morning but hydropower was so far unaffected.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Friday added 4.5% by 1035 GMT to trade at 169.85 euros ($185.20) a megawatt-hour (MWh).

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 gained 2.7% to 172.50 euros/MWh.

French nuclear availability rose 4 percentage point at 77% of total capacity as two reactors returned online. POWER/FR

The French state's full takeover of energy giant EDF EDF.PA was put on hold by market watchdog AMF until a Paris court ruling, expected May 2, on the merits of a lawsuit challenging the deal brought by minority shareholders.

($1 = 0.9171 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jon Boyle)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.