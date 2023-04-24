EUROPE POWER-Spot prices lifted by rising demand

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose on Monday with demand seen increasing throughout the region, while wind power generation was expected to fall in France.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 104.50 euros ($115.09) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0911 GMT, rising 17.4% from the price paid for Monday.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 112 euros, up 15.2% from the price paid for Monday delivery.

Power demand in Germany is forecast to rise by 2.1 gigawatts (GW) day on day to 57.3 GW on Tuesday while French consumption is expected to rise by 2.7 GW to 48.3 GW, Eikon data showed.

"Consumption is forecast to rise due to a larger temperature drop in Germany and elsewhere in the region," Refinitiv analysts said.

On the supply side, French wind power production was forecast to fall 3.9 GW to 2.2 GW on Tuesday, while German wind supply was projected to tick up 260 megawatts (MW) to 23.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that daily average wind power supply in Germany is expected to fall throughout the rest of the week, dropping to around 18 GW Wednesday then near 10 GW Thursday and 7 GW Friday.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 61% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Along the curve, the German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ4 fell 4% to 141.30 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 209 euros/MWh.

If supply levels fail to rise to those recorded in the previous winter, then there is a chance of seeing spot prices close to those suggested by current French forward curves, Rystad analyst Fabian Ronningen said.

The fourth quarter 2023 and first quarter 2024 French baseload contracts are both currently higher than the front year, having closed recently at 279 and 418 euros respectively.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 2% to 87.594 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9080 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

