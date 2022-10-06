EUROPE POWER-Spot prices lifted by falling wind supply

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose on Thursday as output from wind turbines was expected to drop.

Wind supply in Germany is expected to stay slightly above seasonal norms even after a decline in output, Refinitiv analysts said.

"Our short term model predicts less German export day on day," they added.

French nuclear production was disrupted by a strike at EDF's EDF.PA nuclear plants and maintenance on several reactors delayed.

This is in addition to the refinery strike affecting four TotalEnergies TTEF.PA sites, which is affecting distribution of fuel in northern France.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Friday was up 37.7% to 157 euros ($154.55) a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1341 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 rose 11.1% to 270 euros/MWh.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 47% of available capacity, while two unplanned outages were extended again to Friday and Saturday. POWER/FR

Further along the curve, forward prices firmed with fuels following the OPEC+ meeting that agreed to cut oil production by two million barrels per day. NG/EUO/R

The German year-ahead baseload power contract TRDEBYZ3 rose 3.5% to 439 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded with a bid-ask range between 523 and 538 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 1.7% to 68.22 euros a tonne.

Last week's usage of natural gas by German households and small businesses was 618 gigawatt hours (GWh) per week, Germany's network regulator said, a week after it was said by another body that household consumption was too high to be sustainable at 483 GWh.

($1 = 1.0158 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter)

