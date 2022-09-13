EUROPE POWER-Spot prices lifted by drop in renewables output

PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - European power contracts rose on Tuesday, with renewables supply dropping throughout the region.

"The residual load in Germany is lifted in all hours amid reduced wind and solar generation," Refinitiv analysts said.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 rose 12.3% to 438 euros ($445.05) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0954 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was up 4.9% at 452 euros/MWh.

Supply from German wind turbines is forecast to drop by 5.7 gigawatts (GW) to 7.7 GW on Wednesday, while French wind power generation is expected to shed 900 megawatts (MW) to 1.8 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

Power from solar panels in Germany is set to fall by 1.5 GW to 4.8 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 48% of total capacity. POWER/FR

French nuclear utility EDF EDF.PA expects its 2024 nuclear output to reach between 315 and 345 terawatt-hours.

Power demand in Germany is forecast to dip on Wednesday by 310 MW to 57.7 GW and is expected to edge down in France by 140 MW to 45 GW, the data showed.

Along the curve, the German and French front-year power contracts have fallen more than 30% since their August peak but remain extremely high, Rystad Energy analyst Fabian Ronningen said.

The drop in prices has been driven by healthy gas storage levels in Europe as well as uncertainty on where EU market intervention will lead, outweighing the bullish factor of a cut in Russian gas supply, he added.

German baseload power for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 shed 1.9% to 475 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 530 euros on Monday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 0.1% to 71.90 euros a tonne.

Swiss utility Axpo's monthly newsletter commented on longer-term measures to cut the link between gas and power prices in Europe, which are being discussed by European policymakers.

It said the key questions for operators were "how those ideas and any eventual decisions will affect market fundamentals and the way power prices are formed in the longer term, along with their desired and undesired consequences".

($1 = 0.9842 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Additional reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Goodman)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.