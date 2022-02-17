EUROPE POWER-Spot prices lifted as wind supply drops

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices gained on Thursday as wind supply was seen falling from highs hit on Wednesday.

"German wind shows an interesting profile tomorrow: there will be a short-lived dip in the morning around hour 7 before wind generation returns to above 46 GW," Refinitiv analysts said, adding that net imports will probably cover the higher residual demand during those hours.

Baseload delivery for Friday in Germany TRDEBD1 surged 70.9% to 118.75 euros ($133.99) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1017 GMT.

The day-ahead French baseload TRFRBD1 gained 13.2% to 154 euros.

German wind power output is expected to drop 10.5 gigawatts (GW) to 37.9 GW on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that daily average wind supply is expected to rise to around 45 GW Monday.

Wind supply in France is seen up 840 megawatts (MW) to 11.8 GW, the data showed.

Nuclear availability in France rose 400 MW as the Cattenom 3 reactor returned online after maintenance while the Blayais 3 reactor went offline. POWER/FR

Daily power demand in Germany is set to shed 80 MW to 62.8 GW, while consumption in France is seen adding 660 MW to 61 GW, the data showed.

"French consumption is currently weaker than in Germany, which is unusual for this time of the year," Refinitiv analysts said.

Along the curve, the German front-year baseload TRDEBYZ3 gained 1.3% to 138.75 euros/MWh, rising with gas prices. NG/EU

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 added 1.6% to 159 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 2% to 88.10 euros per tonne.

East-bound natural gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline almost doubled in reverse mode on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8807 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.