EUROPE POWER-Spot prices jump on plunging wind power supply

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices soared on Wednesday as wind power supply was forecast to fall sharply throughout the region, boosting residual load.

"An abrupt decline in wind power supply paints a bullish outlook for (Thursday)," Refinitiv analysts said, adding that a "staggering" drop in wind power supply in Germany will put it below normal levels.

German Thursday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 jumped 55.6% to 107 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0721 GMT.

German day-ahead power prices in the first half of 2023 averaged about half of 2022 levels, but industrial power use remains so restricted that electricity generation was curtailed to its lowest first-half total since at least 2015.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 31.7% to 104 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to plummet by 16.4 gigawatts (GW) day on day to 9.6 GW on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. In France, meanwhile, wind power supply is projected to drop by 5.4 GW to 850 megawatts (MW).

Solar power supply in Germany, however, is expected to rise by 1.4 GW to 13.1 GW on Thursday, Refinitiv analysis showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 63% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Consumption in Germany is expected to dip by 490 MW to 53.7 GW on Thursday while power demand in France is projected to tick up by 560 MW to 43.9 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 2.8% to 137.75 euros/MWh while the equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was up 1.8% at 166 euros/MWh.

