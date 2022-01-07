EUROPE POWER-Spot prices jump on plummeting wind supply

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - European wholesale power prices for Monday surged as wind power supply was forecast to fall sharply throughout the region.

"Compared to Friday several conventional power plants are expected to come online on Monday," Refinitiv analysts said.

The German Monday baseload TRDEBD3 was at 270 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0921 GMT, up 64.9% from Friday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 traded at 268 euros/MWh, 19.4% up from Friday delivery.

German average wholesale prices in 2021 were 97 euros/MWh, triple the value in 2020, the Cologne institute EWI said in a study, adding prices on the EEX exchange were the highest in at least 20 years, citing global gas tightness as the main reason.

Wind power output in Germany is expected to plummet 23 gigawatts (GW) Monday to 4.7 GW, while that in France is expected to fall 8.6 GW to 1.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 81.1% of installed capacity.POWER/FR

Maintenance for the 1.5 GW Chooz 1 reactor is expected to start Feb. 11 and last until May 15. The reactor is in an unplanned outage until Jan. 23 as teams check for similar faults found at the Chooz 2 and Civaux reactors.

The French government expects plans for new nuclear reactors should be submitted around 2023 with a target date of 2035-37 for the reactors to go online.

Demand is expected to rise by 60 megawatts (MW) in Germany to 63.1 GW, while in France it is forecast to add 160 MW to 70 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Benchmark German baseload power for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 fell 0.8% at 133 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract for 2023 delivery TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 140 euros on Thursday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2, shed 0.5% to 86.34 euros a tonne.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline was flowing east on Friday for an 18th successive day.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

