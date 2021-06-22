EUROPE POWER-Spot prices jump on low German wind power

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices climbed on Tuesday as wind power supply is seen falling throughout the region.

"For tomorrow, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium lose a considerable part of their wind generation, raising their residual loads with respect to today," Refinitiv analysts said.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 surged 13.8% to 94.50 euros ($112.52) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0738 GMT, after reaching a contract high at 96.50 euros earlier in the session.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 rose 6.1% at 87.50 euros/MWh, after reaching a high since Nov. 26, 2018, at 89 euros.

German wind power supply is forecast to drop by 3.6 gigawatts (GW) to 4.2 GW on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French wind power production is forecast to edge up 330 megawatts (MW) to 3.9 GW, the data showed.

German solar power production is seen up 870 MW to 9.3 GW, the data showed.

Strikes by workers protesting against a French nuclear reform plan cut nuclear power generation by about 1.2 GW plus 614 MW at hydropower stations, or 3.12% of total production, data from power group EDF EDF.PA showed.

Power demand in Germany is forecast to shed 310 MW to 59.4 GW on Wednesday, while consumption in France is forecast to tick up 50 MW to 45.2 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Average temperatures in Germany are expected to rise 0.2 degrees Celsius to 18.1C, while temperatures in France are expected to drop 0.7C to 17.8C, the data showed.

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 rose 1.3% to 67.40 euros/MWh, tracking rising carbon permits.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 68.75 euros Monday.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 0.7% to 52.78 euros.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $82.85 a tonne Monday.

($1 = 0.8398 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Robert Birsel)

