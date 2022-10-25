EUROPE POWER-Spot prices jump on falling renewables

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts jumped on Tuesday as wind supply was seen falling by more than half in Germany on Wednesday, while solar supply in the country is also seen down.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 gained 24.5% to 127 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0924 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 added 12.2% to 120 euros/MWh.

Supply from German wind turbines is forecast to fall by 9.5 gigawatts (GW) to 9 GW on Wednesday, while French wind power generation is expected to tick up 130 megawatts (MW) to 5.6 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany is similarly expected to decrease 390 MW to 4 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 53% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is forecast to add 1.1 GW to 59.4 GW and consumption in France is set to dip 160 MW to 43.6 GW, the data showed.

European Union energy ministers will discuss a bloc-wide gas price cap on Tuesday, attempting to navigate their next steps although it is likely to be weeks before any final decisions.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded with a bid-ask range between 520 and 522 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 3.3% to 74.51 euros a tonne.

Tightening markets for liquefied natural gas worldwide and major oil producers cutting supply have put the world in the middle of "the first truly global energy crisis", the head of the International Energy Agency said.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

