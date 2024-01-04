EUROPE POWER-Spot prices jump on expected output drop and higher consumption

FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose sharply on Thursday on forecasts for decreasing wind and nuclear power output and rising energy consumption because of colder weather.

LSEG analysis predicted residual load increases across the region, describing demand that must be met by thermal plants because renewables are insufficient.

German baseload power for Friday TRDEBD1 was at 93.30 euros ($102.18) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0915 GMT, up 14.4% from the previous close.

French day-ahead TRFRBD1 power gained 16% to 89.00 euros/MWh.

German wind power output was pegged at 21.3 gigawatts (GW) on Friday, down from 25.6 GW expected for Thursday and peaks above 40 GW earlier in the week, LSEG data showed.

French nuclear availability shed one percentage point to stand at 80% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is expected to ease by 400 MW to 58.1 GW on Friday while demand in France is projected to rise by 2.3 GW to 60.7 GW, LSEG data showed.

In a four-country group comprising Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria, Friday demand is expected to rise by a combined 2 GW to 134.1 GW.

Many households in France rely on electricity for heating and a further temperature drop is on the cards for next week.

German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 was flat at 94.30 euros/MWh while the French equivalent, Cal '25, TRFRBYZ5 was untraded after its previous close at 89.80 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 edged up by 0.3% to 77.56 euros a metric ton.

Germany was a net importer of 11.7 terawatt hours (TWh) of power in 2023 as it pulled out of nuclear power and produced less offshore wind power than a year earlier, a summary of energy regulator data showed.

Power exports in the 12 months fell 24.7% to 42.4 terawatt hours (TWh) and imports rose 63% to 54.1 TWh, it said.

Germany's carbon dioxide emissions in 2023 fell by 9.8% to their lowest since the 1950s at 673 million tons.

($1 = 0.9131 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Goodman )

