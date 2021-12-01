EUROPE POWER-Spot prices jump as wind supply nearly halves

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - European wholesale spot power prices jumped on Wednesday, as wind supply is expected to plummet throughout the region.

German Thursday baseload TRDEBD1 surged 112% to 212 euros ($240.07) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0928 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 12.9% to 294.50 euros.

German wind power supply on Thursday is expected to drop by close to half of the level forecast for Wednesday, plummeting 17 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to 22.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The Friday level was predicted at 27.5 GW.

Wind power in France is set to fall 2.8 GW day on day to 7.2 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear power availability shed 1.5 percentage points to 72.4% of total capacity. POWER/FR

On the demand side, French power consumption is forecast to rise 4.6 GW to 71.4 GW on the day ahead, when demand in Germany is expected to increase 910 megawatts (MW) to 65.6 GW.

Average temperatures in France are seen down 3.6 degrees Celsius to 4.8C on Thursday, while those in Germany are expected to fall 4.4C to 2.6C, the data showed.

Along the curve, German baseload for delivery next year TRDEBYZ2 gained 0.9% to 141 euros/MWh, rising with oil and carbon prices. O/R

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 165 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances rose 1.1% to 76.21 euros a tonne, after reaching a contract high of 76.31 euros earlier.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $98.50 a tonne.

Entsog, the association of European gas pipeline system operators, said in a report that if the winter is unusually cold, EU member states would facilitate an efficient cooperation around safeguarding the supply security of their infrastructure.

Moody's Investors Service forecast German and French wholesale power to normalise through 2024.

($1 = 0.8831 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

