EUROPE POWER-Spot prices jump as wind supply declines

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Friday delivery rose on Thursday after wind power supply in Germany was forecast to plummet to less than a third of Thursday's level.

The price of over-the-counter baseload for day-ahead delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 was up 18.6% at 0838 GMT to 71.75 euros ($87.46) a megawatt-hour (MWh).

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 12.1% to 71.75 euros.

As wind power supply falls and consumption bounces back following the Corpus Christi holiday, the average day on day residual load increase in Germany is significant, Refinitiv analysts said.

They added no large changes in the fundamentals are apparent in other central western European countries.

Wind power supply is expected to fall sharply in Germany by 6.9 gigawatts (GW) to 3.4 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

French wind power is seen up 590 megawatts (MW) to 1.7 GW, the data showed.

Solar power production in Germany was forecast to fall 1.1 GW to 9.8 GW, the data showed.

Wind power supply in Germany is seen remaining around 4 to 5 GW through next week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear power availability was unchanged at 69% of capacity. POWER/FR

German power usage was forecast up 3.7 GW to 52.8 GW on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French consumption was expected to tick up 40 MW to stay around 44.5 GW day-on-day, the data showed.

Along the curve, German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 gained 1.4% to 64.30 euros/MWh, up with carbon permits and fuel. O/R

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 63.75 euros/MWh on Wednesday.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances rose 1% to 51.94 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $80.80 a tonne.

($1 = 0.8204 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Mark Potter)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

