EUROPE POWER-Spot prices hit two-month high on low renewable supply

PARIS, March 3 (Reuters) - Spot power prices rose on Thursday on lower solar supply in Germany while wind generation was set to stay below the seasonal average on Friday.

"The reduction in solar power generation is partly compensated by increased lignite availability," Refinitiv analysts said.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for day-ahead delivery was up 9.1% to 360 euros ($399.31) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1045 GMT, after reaching its highest since Dec. 21 at 395 euros earlier.

The equivalent contract in France TRFRBD1 jumped 15.4% to 375 euros, after reaching its highest since Dec. 22 at 399 euros earlier.

German wind power generation is expected to increase by 1.2 gigawatts (GW) to 7.7 GW on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Levels are expected to rise throughout next week to near 30 GW next Friday.

Supply from solar panels in the country is seen falling 1.5 GW day on day to 5.6 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 71.9% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is seen down 350 megawatts (MW) on Friday at 63.1 GW, while consumption in France is projected to tick up 90 MW to 61.9 GW, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The German and French front quarter and April baseload power contracts reached contract highs in early trading on Thursday on continued supply concerns and the possibility Russian energy exports might be the target of U.S. santions. 0#TRDEB:0#TRFRB:NG/EUO/R

Russian westbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany from Poland stopped on Thursday.

"Even without direct sanctions, more and more market participants are unwilling to buy Russian oil," analysts at Commerzbank said.

There was no indication from OPEC+ of any intention to offset supply outages from Russia, they added.

The German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 fell 2.6% to 160.75 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 fell 6.5% to 187 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 fell 3.6% to 66.13 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9016 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Mark Potter)

