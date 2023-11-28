EUROPE POWER-Spot prices gain on dip in regional wind supply

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose on Tuesday, with wind supply expected to fall throughout the region on Wednesday and demand seen rising.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 was up 15% to 136.50 euros ($149.47) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0823 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 15.2% to 138.25 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to drop by 4.2 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday to 14.6 GW, while French supply is expected to drop 2.4 GW to 2.3 GW, LSEG data showed.

However, solar power supply in Germany is expected to increase by 740 megawatts (MW) to 1.8 GW on Wednesday, the data showed.

"A strong decrease in wind power supplies together with a significant increase of French residual load paint a bullish outlook for (Wednesday)," LSEG analyst Riccardo Parviero said.

French nuclear availability rose two percentage points on Tuesday to 74% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Six French companies were named winners of France's innovative nuclear reactor awards as part of a push to encourage the development of smaller models.

Power demand in Germany is forecast to edge up 290 MW to 64.3 GW while French consumption is expected to rise 2.9 GW to 65.6 GW, LSEG data showed.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 dropped 1.4% to 106 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 112 euros on Monday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 1.2% to 72.79 euros per metric ton.

($1 = 0.9132 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Varun H K)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com; +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.