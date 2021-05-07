EUROPE POWER-Spot prices for Monday fall on more wind power, less demand

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - European wholesale power prices on Friday fell for Monday delivery on forecasts for higher wind power supply and lower demand.

German Monday baseload TRDEBD3 traded at 60.80 euros ($73.49) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0900 GMT, down 11% from Friday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 was untraded but in a range of 60.30-62.50 euros after a close at 70.80 euros/MWh.

Wind power supply is expected to rise by 4.6 gigawatts (GW) from the Friday level to stand at 18 GW in Germany on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. French wind supply is forecast to more than double to 5.9 GW.

French nuclear power availability on Friday remained unchanged from the previous day at 64.73% of capacity. POWER/FR

German power usage was forecast to fall by 1.4 GW from the Friday level to 58.1 GW on Monday while French consumption was expected to lose 2.9 GW to 47.7 GW.

Power forwards prices corrected downwards from multi-year highs in the previous session in tandem with a reversal of direction in carbon emissions prices.

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 was down 0.5% at 61.90 euros and the equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after a close at 62.90 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances shed 0.7% to 49.61 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at a two-year high of $78.20 a tonne.

German leader Angela Merkel said it would be desirable to have a global carbon-pricing system, adding that carbon trading is an effective instrument.

Amid accelerating climate resolve in Germany, the IG Metall union warned that accelerated CO2-cutting schedules are likely to cost jobs.

Separately, German grid operator Amprion published an investment figure of 24 billion euros ($29 billion) for the next 10 years to support the green power transition.

($1 = 0.8274 euros)

