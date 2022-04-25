EUROPE POWER-Spot prices firm on tight renewable and nuclear supply

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - Prompt power prices in the European wholesale market firmed on Monday, buoyed by tighter availability from renewable and nuclear generation while cool weather lifted demand.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for day-ahead delivery was at 242 euros ($260.17) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0840 GMT, up 5.2% from what had been paid for Monday. French Tuesday baseload was up 8.5% at 243 euros. TRFRBD1

Power from German wind turbines is forecast to drop to 6.3 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday from expected Monday output of 11.4 GW. The expected daily range in this working week is pegged at between 6.1 and 7.4 GW while solar and hydropower supply is also low.

French nuclear availability declined by 1.4 percentage points from Friday levels to 52.9% of installed capacity.

The Belleville 1 reactor added three days to its outage and is now due to reopen on May 5. POWER/FR

On the demand side, usage in France is projected to rise by 1.7% day on day to 48.3 GW, with German demand forecast to rise by 1.8 GW to 57.2 GW on Tuesday.

Gas deliveries from Russia to Europe, a crucial factor for power after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, were stable.

Russia's Gazprom said it was supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with consumers' requests, which had increased from the previous day.

"The negative shock from the war and subsequent trade frictions are still clearly visible in the high-frequency European macro data we use in our daily work," broker Marex said in a note.

The EU Commission has said that EU companies may be able to work around Russia's demand to receive gas payments in roubles without breaching sanctions.

Power forwards were below closing records last Friday as related oil and carbon prices sank. O/R

German year-ahead baseload was down 0.8% at 206.5 euros/MWh. TRDEBYZ3.

French year-ahead was untraded, having closed at a record 258.80 euros on Friday.TRFRBYZ3

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 lost 2.6% to 86.66 euros a tonne, having posted eight-week highs on Friday.

($1 = 0.9301 euros)

