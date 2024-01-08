EUROPE POWER-Spot prices firm on colder and less windy weather

PARIS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose on Monday on expectations of decreasing wind power supply throughout the region and rising demand because of colder weather.

German baseload power for Tuesday TRDEBD1 was at 111 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1105 GMT, up 9.9% from the price paid on Friday for Monday delivery.

French day-ahead TRFRBD1 power gained 7.3% to 110 euros/MWh.

German wind power output was expected to fall by 9.3 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday to 9.8 GW while French output was expected to shed 4.9 GW to 4.2 GW, LSEG data showed.

Residual load is expected to increase in all hours in Germany and throughout the region on Tuesday because of lower wind power production and higher consumption, said LSEG analyst Francisco Gaspar Machado.

French nuclear availability rose two percentage points to 84% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is expected to rise by 1.5 GW to 63 GW on Friday while demand in France is projected to rise by 4.8 GW to 72.4 GW, LSEG data showed.

Average temperatures in Germany are forecast to fall to minus 4.3 degrees Celsius while temperatures in France are expected to hit minus 0.3C, with both countries expecting a 0.9C drop on Tuesday.

A total of 68.5 terawatt hours (TWh) was traded on EPEX SPOT markets in December, compared with 55 TWh in the same month of 2022. That was a record monthly high, said market operator EPEX SPOT.

German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 was down 3.6% at 91.50 euros/MWh while the French equivalent, Cal '25, TRFRBYZ5 was untraded after its previous close at 90 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 dropped 3.5% to 73.68 euros a metric ton.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )

