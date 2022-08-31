EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall with rising solar supply

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts fell on Wednesday, as solar supply in Germany is expected to rise and demand is set to fall throughout the region.

"Residual load is overall reduced in Germany, in particular during peak hours due to lifted solar power generation," Refinitiv analysts said, adding that thermal availability has improved.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Thursday fell by 9.1% to 582 euros ($581.36) a megawatt-hour (MWh) by 0950 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 shed 4.4% to 650 euros/MWh.

Power from German solar panels is expected to increase by 2 gigawatts (GW) to 9.2 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to fall by 740 megawatts (MW) day-on-day to 6.9 GW on Thursday, while France's wind power is expected to remain mostly flat at 2.2 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was also flat at 43% of total capacity. POWER/FR

French energy regulator head Emmanuelle Wargon said France will have enough gas for the coming winter, but said nuclear reactor outages may mean it has to import electricity at times.

Power consumption in Germany is expected to dip 330 MW to 55.6 GW on Thursday, while demand in France was set to edge down 200 MW to 45.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 rose by 7.5% to 645 euros/MWh, rebounding slightly after falling in late trade on Tuesday.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 700 euros on Tuesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 0.4% to 80.45 euros a tonne.

Germany will be able to cope with the latest three-day gas flow stop via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline provided Russia resumes deliveries from Saturday at the same level as before the outage, the president of Germany's network regulator said.

($1 = 1.0011 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Barbara Lewis)

