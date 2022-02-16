EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall sharply as wind supply soars

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - European wholesale spot power prices dropped on Wednesday as wind supply throughout the region is expected to jump on Thursday.

German wind is seen hitting record-high levels, Refinitiv analysts said, adding that French demand remains weakened by mild weather.

Baseload delivery for Thursday in Germany TRDEBD1 plummeted 42.3% to 69.50 euros ($79.06) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1001 GMT.

The day-ahead French baseload TRFRBD1 fell 14.6% to 136.25 euros.

German wind power output is expected to soar to 48.4 gigawatts (GW), up 6.6 GW from the forecast for Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Wind supply in France is seen down 2.4 GW to 11 GW, the data showed while French nuclear availability remained unchanged on Wednesday at 73% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

The Bugey 3 reactor restart date was postponed by one day to Feb. 17 and the restart of Gravelines 1 delayed by one week to March 12.

Daily power demand in France is seen down 1.1 GW to 60.3 GW on Thursday, while demand in Germany is likely to shed 730 megawatts (MW) to 62.9 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

The German front-year baseload TRDEBYZ3 fell 2.8% to 137.40 euros/MWh, tracking lower carbon permits and gas prices. NG/EU

The French year-ahead TRFRBYZ3 shed 0.2% to 156.70 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 dropped 2.3% to 89.05 euros per tonne.

Britain's auction to ensure enough electricity capacity for 2022/23 cleared at a record high on Tuesday evening, National Grid said.

Gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline remained in reverse on Wednesday for a ninth week with volumes in line with last week's levels.

($1 = 0.8791 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

