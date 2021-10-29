EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall on wind, partial holiday in region

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - European power prices for deliveries on Nov. 1 fell sharply in Friday wholesale market trading as wind turbines were forecast to produce more power and the All Saints holiday curbed demand.

German Monday baseload TRDEBD3 fell 48.5% to 81.5 euros ($94.91) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0937 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 dropped 42.8% to 88.3 euros.

German wind power supply is expected to rise by 4.6 gigawatts (GW) compared with the Friday level on Monday to stand at 25.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear power availability was 1.5 percentage points down on Friday at 72.7% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is forecast at 52.8 GW on Monday, down from 60.7 GW Friday and in France at 47.4 GW, down from 51.4, as areas on holiday include some with heavy industry.

The clocks will go back by an hour on Sunday in the region.

Average temperatures are predicted to drop by between 0.2 and 2.3 degrees Celsius in Germany and France by Monday.

Along the curve, German baseload for next year TRDEBYZ2 dropped 3.1% to 109.3 euros/MWh.

The same French contract for 2022 TRFRBYZ2 was 5.1% down at 118.5 euros/MWh.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances added 1.3% to trade at 59.31 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded, after closing at $112 a tonne previously.

($1 = 0.8587 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Alexander Smith)

