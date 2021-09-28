EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall on surging wind supply

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - European wholesale spot power prices fell on Tuesday as wind supply was expected to more than triple in Germany and rise throughout the region on Wednesday.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 was down 12.5% at 0835 GMT to 144 euros ($168.68) a megawatt hour (MWh)

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 2.6% to 159.75 euros

German wind supply is expected to bounce back tomorrow, and is forecast to average slightly above normal while solar power is weakened and consumption is unchanged, Refinitiv analysts said

"All in all the residual load decreases day on day, especially after midday when wind power output is at its strongest," they added

German wind power supply is seen more than tripling to 17.1 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday, up 11.6 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed

Supply from solar panels in Germany is forecast to fall nearly 2 GW day on day to 3.8 GW

French wind output is expected to gain 4.3 GW to 6.8 GW day on day, the data showed

French nuclear availability rose 1.4 percentage points to 69.5% of the installed total as one reactor returned online. POWER/FR

Regarding demand, power usage in Germany is expected to dip by 60 megawatts (MW) to 58.6 GW on Wednesday, while French consumption is forecast to rise by 210 MW to 47.5 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed

Forward curve prices soared in early trading, tracking record carbon permit prices and rising fuel prices O/R

The German baseload for delivery next year TRDEBYZ2 jumped 6.6% to a contract high of 122 euros/MWh

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 118.25 euros/MWh Monday

The French November price TRFRBMX1 gained 7.2% to 204 euros/MWh while the French December price TRFRBMZ1 added 7.1% to 203.50 euros/MWh

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances rose 1.7% to 65.45 euros a tonne

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 climbed 3.5% at $154.25 a tonne, after reaching its highest since Sept. 2008 at $155 a tonne

($1 = 0.8537 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.