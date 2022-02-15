EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall on rising wind supply, temperatures

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Spot power prices fell on Tuesday as wind generation was set to jump on Wednesday, while demand in France was seen dropping as rising temperatures were expected to reduce demand for heating.

"Stronger winds throughout the region as a whole lead to an even drop in residual load and a forecasted price drop overall for Wednesday," Refinitiv analysts said.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for day-ahead delivery fell 24.1% to 119.50 euros ($135.48) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0953 GMT.

The equivalent contract in France TRFRBD1 tumbled 19.4% to 159.50 euros.

German wind power is expected to rise by 13.5 gigawatts (GW) to 41.8 GW on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Power from French wind turbines is forecast to add 3.7 GW day on day to 13.4 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was flat on Tuesday compared with Monday at 73% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

The restart of the Bugey 5 reactor was moved back two days to Feb. 26.

All options are on the table regarding the future of French power utility EDF EDF.PA, finance minister Bruno Le Maire said, including full nationalisation.

Power demand in Germany is seen up 360 megawatts (MW) on Wednesday at 63.6 GW, while consumption in France is projected to drop by 3.5 GW to 61.4 GW, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Average temperatures in Germany are seen rising 2.6 degrees Celsius to 8.5C day on day, while also adding 3.3C in France to 10.8C, the data showed.

Along the curve, the German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 shed 3.1% to 142.90 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after reaching a contract high of 161.80 euros on Monday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 fell 0.1% to 91.65 euros a tonne.

A negative shock from any gas supply disruption would eat into the value of goods and services produced in the euro zone.

($1 = 0.8821 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Susan Fenton)

