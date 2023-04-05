EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall on rising wind supply

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Wednesday on expectations for higher wind supply in Germany and France and for lower demand due to warmer temperatures.

German Thursday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 was down 11.4% to 125 euros ($136.85) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0832 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was down 9.4% to 130 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to rise 6.9 gigawatts (GW) on the day-ahead to 8.8 GW on Thursday, while wind supply in France is set to climb 3.4 GW to 4.6 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Residual load is lowered in Germany on a stronger wind supply and lower in France residual as well, with forecasts showing higher exports day on day, Refinitiv analysts said.

French nuclear availability dipped two percentage points to 65% of available capacity as the Civaux 2 reactor went offline with an unplanned outage. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is projected to fall by 1.3 GW day on day to 57.1 GW as average temperatures are expected to rise 1.7 degrees Celsius to 5.1C, Refinitiv data showed.

France is expected to see consumption shed 4.1 GW to 50.5 GW in that period, while average temperatures are seen rising 2.4C to 9.8C.

Along the curve, the German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 was down 1.8% to 151 euros/MWh.

The equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was unchanged with an asking price of 233.31 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 were up 1.3% at 96.16 euros per tonne.

($1 = 0.9134 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

