EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall on rising German wind supply

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices dropped on Wednesday, with wind power supply expected to rise in Germany.

While renewable generation increased, German consumption remained stable, giving the market a bearish signal for Thursday, Refinitiv analysts said.

German Thursday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 fell 7.9% to 97.45 euros ($107.64) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0906 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dropped 7.3% to 89 euros/MWh.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 65% of available capacity. POWER/FR

The equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded with a bid price of 190 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 were down 0.4% at 88.04 euros a tonne.

The world's top 11 energy traders made around $77 billion in earnings last year, more than double the previous year, amid huge price volatility, according to Bernstein analysts.

($1 = 0.9053 euros)

