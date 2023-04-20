EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall on rising German renewables

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts fell on Thursday as renewable supply is seen rising in Germany with demand lower, while, conversely, French residual load is expected to increase.

German energy procurement portal Ispex said in a monthly note that temperatures this week and next will be low, underpinning power prices.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Friday fell 15.5% to 93 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0830 GMT, while equivalent French prices TRFRBD1 dipped 0.2% to 112.75 euros/MWh.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to rise by 4.3 gigawatts (GW) to 24.6 GW on Friday, and French wind output was seen down 3.6 GW to 2.1 GW, Eikon data showed.

German solar power supply is similarly expected to add 5.1 GW to 11.1 GW.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 62% of total capacity. POWER/FR

On the demand side, German consumption is set to fall 1.6 GW on Friday to 54.9 GW, while demand in France is seen up 230 megawatts (MW) to 48.8 GW, the Eikon data showed.

Along the forwards curve, German baseload for 2024 delivery TRDEBYZ4 dropped 1.2% to 146.25 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ4 gained 0.5% to 214 euros/MWh.

The difference in the countries' contracts is market participants reacting to a returning risk for a power crunch next winter, as both the premium and overall increase in prices over the last month is "fear-based", Rystad analyst Fabian Ronnigen said.

It is difficult to assess how long the gap between German and French prices will remain, but proper signals for third- or fourth-quarter availability will probably not materialize before July or August, Ronningen added.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 0.9% to 93.62 euros a tonne.

CO2 prices' upwards momentum seemed to have been broken amid profit-taking last week, Ispex said, citing difficult macroeconomic growth prospects.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.