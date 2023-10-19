EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall on more wind, lower usage in Germany

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Prices of European wholesale power for nearby delivery fell on Thursday on forecasts of higher wind power output in key producer Germany, where consumption is also seen dropping.

"Wind power supply is expected to continue rising tomorrow...In Germany, consumption is expected to drop," LSEG analyst Riccardo Parviero said in a note on the region.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 was 17.1% down at 75 euros ($79.02) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0830 GMT, while the equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was 7.1% off at 74 euros per MWh.

Wind power supply in Germany is forecast at a likely 29 gigawatts (GW) on Friday, up 4 GW day-on-day, LSEG data showed.

French nuclear power availability was unchanged at 70% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Demand predictions were mixed, with German usage seen shedding 600 megawatt (MW) day-on-day to stand at 57 GW on Friday, and France adding 900 MW to arrive at 45.3 GW on that day.

Temperatures were seen falling in both countries.

French spot power prices are driven by weather patterns as the country relies in large part on electric heating.

On the other hand, in Germany, Europe's biggest power market, homes are still mostly heated with gas and oil. Therefore, its retail power prices are more immune to weather factors.

The German year-ahead baseload contract TRDEBYZ4 was 2.4% lower at 128.9 euros per MWh.

French 2024 baseload TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after a previous settlement at 140 euros.

German procurement portal Ispex said the latest increase in gas forwards resulted mostly from potential supply risks due to tensions in the Middle East and fears of sabotage at intra-European pipeline infrastructure. This echoed views from other analysts.

German utility Uniper, which was bailed out by Germany during Europe's energy crisis, is embarking on steps to enable Berlin to pare back its 99% stake, including a reduction of its share capital.

($1 = 0.9491 euros)

