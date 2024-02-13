News & Insights

EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall on more wind, less demand

Credit: REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

February 13, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Written by Forrest Crellin for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Tuesday on expectations of increasing wind supply and falling demand levels throughout the region.

German baseload power for Tuesday TRDEBD1 fell 4.6% to 70 euros ($75.32) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0935 GMT.

French day-ahead TRFRBD1 power fell 7.5% to 66.40 euros/MWh.

"French residual load is forecast to decrease significantly, on the back of a significant temperature increase," LSEG analyst Riccardo Parviero said, adding that this is the biggest bearish factor.

Average temperatures in France are expected to rise nearly 4 degrees Celsius to 11.3C on Wednesday, the data showed.

German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 edged up 0.3% at 73.70 euros/MWh, while the French 2025 baseload contract TRFRBYZ5 was down 0.8% at 73.05 euros/MWh on Monday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 were down 0.9% at 56.37 euros a metric ton.

Dozens of former officials from the past two Republican U.S. administrations on Monday urged Congress to reverse the Biden administration's pause on approvals of LNG exports which will affect European supply, saying the shipments promote global stability.

($1 = 0.9294 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Keith Weir)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com; +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

