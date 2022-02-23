EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall on more wind and French nuclear

PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - European wholesale spot power prices fell on Wednesday on forecasts for higher wind output while French nuclear availability rose.

"German wind is forecasted to rebound tomorrow afternoon, remaining around 12 GWh/h above normal levels," Refinitiv analysts said, adding that residual load is set to fall throughout the region, leading to a forecasted price drop.

Baseload delivery for Thursday in Germany TRDEBD1 fell 5.5% to 128 euros ($145.11) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0945 GMT.

The day-ahead French baseload TRFRBD1 fell 2.4% to 186.50 euros.

German wind power output is expected to add 4.7 gigawatts (GW) to 32.9 GW Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Power from French wind turbines is forecast to gain 5.7 GW day on day to 8 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability rose to 74% of installed capacity as a reactor returned online. POWER/FR

Daily power demand in Germany is seen up 400 megawatts (MW) to 63.1 GW on Thursday, while demand in France is likely to gain 1.7 GW to 62.6 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

The German front-year baseload TRDEBYZ3 reached a contract high of 153.40 euros/MWh, up 4.5%, tracking rising carbon permits.

The French year-ahead TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at a contract high of 172 euros Tuesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 3% to 92.50 euros per tonne.

"Most of the panic about the further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict appears to have passed," analysts at Commerzbank said in a research note.

The calmer mood on the market is likely due to the fact that Russia sanctions are unlikely to hamper energy supplies and that the gap between the current and the usual filling levels in European gas storage facilities has been reduced, they said.

However, there is a risk that Russia will respond to the sanctions by reducing deliveries of its own accord, they added.

Uniper UN01.DE is examining potential impairments in relation to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that has been suspended by Germany, its CEO said, adding its financial commitment to the project totalled around 1 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8821 euros)

