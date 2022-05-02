EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall on more renewable supply, curve off with carbon, oil

FRANKFURT, May 2 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices on Monday dropped on forecasts for more renewable supply while power forwards declined in line with falling carbon and oil prices. O/R

Production levels for both wind and solar power are expected to be higher on Tuesday in Germany and France, overriding a slight rise in demand.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 dipped to 221 euros ($232.56) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0915 GMT, down 1.8% from the price paid for Monday delivery.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 dipped by 2.9% to 219 euros/MWh.

Wind power output in Germany is set to gain 2.1 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to 4.6 GW on Tuesday while in France it is expected to add 400 MW to 3.1 GW, Eikon data showed.

Solar supply will go up by 1.8 GW in Germany to 10 GW and gain 300 MW in France to stand at 2.3 GW.

French nuclear availability edged 0.7 percentage points up from Friday to reach 50% of installed capacity.POWER/FR

The Belleville 1 reactor has lengthened its outage by five days to end on May 10 and Blayais 2 added one day to reopen on May 3.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload dropped 0.5% to 200 euros/MWh TRDEBYZ3 ticked up 0.5% to 199 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded, having closed at 254.5 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2, shed 1% at 83.58 euros a tonne.

Energy ministers from European Union countries hold emergency talks on Monday as the bloc strives for a united response to Moscow's demand that European buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles.

Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries through Ukraine into Europe via the Slovakian border point of Velke Kapusany rose to their highest since the end of November, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Germany aims to build four floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), adding one to previously planned three, as it strives to try and replace Russian gas with LNG.

Elsewhere, Germany's energy regulator has asked for more power capacity to stand ready in the coming winter.

