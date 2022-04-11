EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall on more German wind, lower French demand

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - Spot power prices fell on Monday as wind supply in Germany was set to soar while demand was forecast to fall in France.

German wind power output is forecast to increase to above normal levels tomorrow, Refinitiv analysts said.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for Tuesday delivery fell to 185 euros ($202) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0906 GMT, down 19.6% from Monday delivery.

The equivalent contract in France TRFRBD1 shed 4.6% to 236 euros/MWh.

German wind power output is expected to more than triple, rising 11.3 gigawatts (GW) to 16.7 GW on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Levels are expected to fall to between 6 and 7 GW throughout the rest of the week.

Wind power supply in France is expected to drop 2.5 GW to 4.9 GW on Tuesday, the data showed.

French nuclear availability fell 1.4 percentage points to 55% of installed capacity as three reactors went offline over the weekend. POWER/FR

The 900 MW Dampierre 2 reactor returned online Sunday, following the fixing of a fault in equipment located in the non-nuclear part of the installation, EDF EDF.PA said.

Nuclear power generation at EDF's French reactors in March fell by 15.1% year on the year to 26.9 terawatt hours (TWh), with maintenance causing a drop in available capacity.

Power demand in France is seen falling 2.3 GW on Tuesday to 51.6 GW as average temperatures in the country are expected to rise 2.1 degrees Celsius to 14.3C, the data showed.

Consumption in Germany is projected to rise 890 megawatts (MW) to 61.1 GW, while average temperatures are seen up 4.2C to 11.2C, the data showed.

Along the curve, the German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 193.85 euros/MWh on Friday. The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was similarly untraded, closing at 222 euros on Friday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 dropped 1.6% to 78.64 euros a tonne.

Gazprom GAZP.MM continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

($1 = 0.9171 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by David Holmes)

