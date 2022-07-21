EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall on lower German demand, more nuclear

PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell on Thursday as German demand was expected to fall and French nuclear availability rose.

"German consumption returns towards normal levels, yet wind power is dropping sharply tomorrow, leading to a tighter residual demand," Refinitiv Eikon analysts said, adding that the French residual load peak is seen falling by 4 gigawatts (GW) on Friday.

Residual load is the power demand left for conventional power plants, like gas- and coal-fired plants, after accounting for renewables production.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Friday fell 4.5% to 380 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh), as of 0855 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 dropped 12.2% to 505 euros/MWh.

Consumption in Germany was seen falling by 1 GW to 57.6 GW on Friday, while demand in France it was expected to add 820 megawatts (MW) to 46.7 GW.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to fall 2.5 GW day on day to 7 GW on Friday, while in France it was expected to tick up 40 megawatts (MW) to 1.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability rose 3 percentage points to 47.9% of total capacity as the 900 MW Bugey 5 and Gravelines 6 reactors returned online. POWER/FR

Along the curve, German forward contracts fell across the board as the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany returned to service following maintenance.

The German year-ahead baseload power TRDEBYZ3 fell 1.4% to 322 euros/MWh.

The French 2023 baseload contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 442 euros/MWh on Wednesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 fell 1.2% to 77.93 euros a tonne.

The Russian deputy prime minister said the country will not export oil to the world market if the price is capped below the cost of production, while the United States hopes to see a cap introduced by December.

Greece plans to implement rotating power outages, as a last resort, if Russian gas supplies are disrupted, according to a contingency plan.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

