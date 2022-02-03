EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall on higher wind supply, lower demand

PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Thursday as day-to-day wind power supply throughout the region was forecast to rise while demand is seen falling.

"We expect large drops in residual load tomorrow, thanks to a significant surge in wind power supply everywhere in the region," Refinitiv analysts said.

Baseload delivery for Friday in Germany TRDEBD1 dropped 28.1% to 146.50 euros ($165.25) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1111 GMT.

The day-ahead French baseload TRFRBD1 fell 7.2% to 196 euros.

German wind power output is expected to jump by 11.4 gigawatts (GW) to 31 GW on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that daily average wind supply is expected to stay elevated through the weekend and come in around 38 GW Monday and 29 GW Tuesday, then drop to around 20 GW in the rest of the week.

Wind supply in France is seen gaining 3.9 GW to 7.5 GW, the data showed.

Nuclear availability in France rose 1.4 percentage points to 82.5% of installed capacity as the Tricastin 3 reactor returned online. POWER/FR

Daily power demand in France is set to shed 1.9 GW to 65.8 GW, while consumption in Germany is seen down 2.2 GW to 63.5 GW, the data showed.

Along the curve, the German front-year baseload TRDEBYZ3 rose 0.7% to 136 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 145 euros Tuesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 1% to 93.27 euros per tonne, after reaching their highest at 94.94 euros earlier.

Shipping on the Rhine in southern Germany has returned to normal, with cargo vessels able to take on full loads on the entire river after rain raised river levels.

France's gas consumption rose by 6% in 2021, network operator GRTGaz said.

The British energy regular said it would increase its cap on the most widely used energy tariffs by 54%, raising prices for millions of households.

($1 = 0.8865 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by David Evans)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.