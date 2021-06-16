EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall on higher wind, conventional output

FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell on Wednesday as rising wind and some thermal power supply overrode growth in German demand resulting from cooling requirements in hot summer weather.

German Thursday baseload TRDEBD1 fell 5.4% to 79 euros ($95.77) megawatt hour (MWh) at 1030 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 lost 1.8% at 82.8 euros/MWh.

German wind power supply is forecast to more than double to 10.6 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day from 5.1 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French wind power production is forecast at 2.2 GW on Thursday compared with 1 GW Wednesday.

French nuclear power was unchanged at 67.5% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is seen up 500 MW at 59.9 GW on the day ahead, while consumption in France is forecast to edge down 200 MW to 48.9 GW.

Average temperatures in Germany are expected to rise 3.3 degrees Celsius to 26.2 degrees day on the day, while those in France will likely easy by 1.5 degree to 24.5.

Along the curve, the German benchmark, Cal '22, was 0.2% up at 65.2 euros TRDEBYZ2 tracking slight carbon gains and oil market price records.O/R

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was 1.1% down at 66.2 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances added 0.3% to 51.55 euros.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after a close at $81.2 a tonne.

German retail prices portal Check24 said householders' power bills had reached a record in June as a fall-out of wholesale market strength. A typical household consuming 5,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year now would have to pay 1,524 euros.

($1 = 0.8249 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Kim Coghill)

