EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall on higher supply

FRANKFURT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices weakened on Thursday, driven down by a combination of higher wind power generation and thermal power availability alongside slowing demand before the weekend.

"Decreasing German consumption, combined with a significant ramp in wind power supplies ... are the main linchpins for a bearish signal," said LSEG analyst Riccardo Parviero.

French day-ahead TRFRBD1 power fell 3.5% to 104.30 euros ($114.43) a megawatt hour by 0905 GMT. German baseload power for Friday TRDEBD1 was down 5.7% at 103.50 euros/MWh.

German wind power output was expected to rise 3.9 gigawatts (GW) day on day to 12.5 GW on Friday, LSEG data showed.

Solar power volumes in Germany were forecast to be steady at 2 GW on Friday and up 500 MW at 1.3 GW in France.

French nuclear availability remained at 86% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is expected to fall by 1 GW to 63.1 GW on Friday, outweighing the effect of a 500 MW gain in France, which should see usage stand at 76.6 GW on the day ahead.

Rystad analysts said that an expected drop in temperature in the coming days will attract more liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports into the region, where underground gas storage caverns are being drawn upon.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ5 was down 1% at 87.40 euros/MWh while the equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ5 was untraded after closing at 82.70 euros on Wednesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 shed 1% to 69.30 euros a metric ton.

Global renewable energy capacity is expected to grow by two and a half times by 2030 but governments need to go further to achieve the tripling agreed as a goal at U.N. climate talks, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.

($1 = 0.9115 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Goodman)

