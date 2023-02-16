EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall on high wind speeds and lower demand

FRANKFURT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - European power prices fell sharply on Thursday as German wind power output surged and consumption declined.

"German wind power output gains strength throughout the day and reaches close to record levels in the afternoon and evening hours," Refinitiv analysts said in a day-ahead research note, adding that Germany will export high volumes across the region.

German Friday baseload TRDEBD1 fell 40.3% to 80 euros ($85.59) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0930 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 7.6% to 134 euros/MWh.

German wind power production on Friday is forecast to more than double to 36 gigawatts (GW) from 16.6 GW on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French wind power generation is forecast to rise to 6.6 GW from 5.7 GW.

French nuclear availability stood unchanged at 76% of installed capacity.POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is projected to drop by 1.8 GW day on day to 58.5 GW.

Usage in France is expected to fall by 4.7 GW to 56.4 GW, owing to much warmer weather.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 was up 1.1% at 163.8 euros/MWh. French 2024 supply TRFRBYZ4 was untraded, having closed at 184.6 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 added 2.4% to 96.64 euros a tonne.

The head of German utility RWE said the biggest obstacles to quickly building out renewable energy in Europe are supply chain capacity and an uncertain investment environment.

In Germany's LNG sector, the first cargo arrived at the new Brunsbuettel floating terminal on Wednesday, equating to roughly 900 million kilowatt hours of electricity.

A Shell report on Thursday said Europe imported 121 million tonnes of LNG in 2022, up 60% from 2021, citing increased demand to replace pipeline gas from Russia.

LNG supply over the next two years will remain limited while Europe's increased needs will pit it against Asian competition, Shell said.

($1 = 0.9347 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Goodman )

