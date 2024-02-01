EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall on high wind and milder weather outlook

FRANKFURT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - European prompt spot power prices fell on Thursday, as wind power supply remained persistently high while demand-ruling temperatures looked set to bottom out and pick up next week.

"The combination of higher wind production and lower consumption results in a 2 GWh/h lower residual load in Germany," said LSEG analyst Naser Hashemi, not listing any bullish factors.

German baseload for Friday TRDEBD1 was down 5.1% to 65 euros ($70) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0830 GMT.

French day-ahead baseload TRFRBD1 was down 6.4% at 69 euros.

German wind power output was expected to edge up to 32.4 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day from an already high 32.1 GW, representing usage of half the total installed capacity, LSEG data showed.

French nuclear availability was one percentage point down an at 82% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is seen losing 400 MW day-on-day to 60.6 GW while France is due to add 1 GW to 59.1 GW.

Demand in both countries next week will be 2-3 GW down on average when temperatures are stabilising or going up.

"There is a mild trend in place up to around mid-February," said Germany's met office DWD in a report.

Germany is considering selling part of its 99% stake in utility Uniper German retail power prices are tracking much reduced wholesale levels, web portal Verivox noted. Householders with an annual consumption of 4,000 kWh agreeing new delivery contracts were offered an average price of 1,657 euros, 38% down from a year ago. ($1 = 0.9275 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala) ((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

