EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall, curve up on gas pipeline data

FRANKFURT, March 15 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices traded down on Wednesday ahead of an expected rise in renewable supplies, while a fall in Russian gas pipeline volumes drove contracts for future delivery sharply higher.

German Wednesday baseload power TRDEBD1 at 1200 GMT stood at 243 euros ($267.11) a megawatt hour (MWh), 19% down on the day.

French day-ahead baseload TRFRBD1 lost 2.6% to trade at 287 euros/MWh, with both contracts paring some steeper losses earlier.

Wind power output in Germany is expected to rise to 11.9 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday compared with 3.8 GW expected on Tuesday and solar output is set to reach 7.7 GW versus 3.3 GW over the same period, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability stood unchanged at the much reduced 60.6% of total capacity after four plants went offline since last Friday.POWER/FR

French power usage on the day-ahead was forecast to decline by 1.3 GW to 55 GW and that in Germany to 60.6 GW from 61.3 GW partly because of predicted temperature gains of 1-2 degrees Celsius.

Along the curve, benchmark German baseload power for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 gained 4.8% to 162.8 euros/MWh, with several monthly and quarterly contacts also rising sharply.

French 2023 delivery TRFRBYZ3 was up 1% at 199 euros.

A section of the Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline resumed eastbound gas delivery to Poland from Germany on Tuesday following normal, westbound supplies earlier in the day, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2, dropped 1.5% to 77.1 euros a tonne, while Brent crude oil fell sharply.O/R

Germany's top generator RWE and a buyer of Russian gas, warned of major consequences for its business should the war in Ukraine escalate, adding that stopping energy imports from Russia would hit German industry hard. nL5N2VI2HI

Germany's greenhouse gas emissions rose by just under 5% last year compared with 2020, the federal environment agency UBA said, citing recovery in Europe's largest economy from the pandemic.

($1 = 0.9098 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, additional reporting by Forrest Crellin in Paris; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

