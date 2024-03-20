EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall as wind gains combine with sluggish demand

FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - European prompt power price fell on Wednesday, as German wind output was due to more than treble and demand was easing across the region.

"Residual load is down in Germany and in surrounding central western Europe," said LSEG analyst Marcus Eriksson. "We expect a lower price spread between Germany and France."

Prices in the two main markets had diverged widely in the previous session.

German baseload power for Thursday TRDEBD1 was 10.6% down at 80.05 euros ($86.87) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0845 GMT.

French day-ahead TRFRBD1 power shed 4.2%, trading at 57.5 euros/MWh.

German wind power output was expected to come in at 9.2 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, well up from an anticipated 2.7 GW on Wednesday, LSEG data showed.

French nuclear availability dropped by one percentage point to 69% of available capacity.POWER/FR

On the demand said, usage in France was seen at 47.5 GW on the day-ahead, down 300 megawatt (MW), and that in Germany at 57.3 GW, down 200 MW.

Along the curve, German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 was 1.6% down at 80.5 euros/MWh, while the French equivalent, Cal '25, TRFRBYZ5 was untraded after a close at 79.75 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 also did not change hands after settling at 59.29 euros a metric ton.

The fall of European wholesale gas prices to levels from before the Ukraine war and greater use of renewable energy is encouraging more electricity utilities to ditch heavily polluting coal, further pushing coal out of the power mix.

German producer prices in February fell 4.1% compared with the same month last year, indicating slowing inflation, the federal statistics office reported.

($1 = 0.9215 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.